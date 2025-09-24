Littlestone, Alphaledger, And Celadon Partnering To Bring Tokenization To A $1 Billion Essential Housing Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Littlestone Company, Alpha Ledger Technologies, Inc., (“Alphaledger”) and Celadon Capital Markets LLC, a division of Celadon Financial Group today announced a strategic partnership to bring financial innovation and tokenization to a $1 billion pipeline of essential housing projects on the Solana blockchain. Together, the three firms will combine deep expertise in real estate development, structured finance, and security tokenization to address the urgent need for workforce, senior, and affordable housing across the United States.

The initiative targets the persistent financing gap for mid-market rental housing by:



Introducing innovative financing structures beyond traditional lending models

Unlocking new sources of capital through tokenization Building a scalable platform to channel capital directly into essential housing projects



Littlestone's track record includes 47 years of mission-driven development and more than $1 billion in financed projects, delivering over 60 essential housing communities. "This partnership allows us to accelerate delivery of sustainable, high-quality communities for workforce families and active adults 55+, ensuring long-term occupancy and income stability despite constrained supply," said Peter Wasserman, CEO of The Littlestone Company.

Celedon's principals bring seasoned expertise in structured finance and yield strategies. "Our mission is to fill capital stack gaps and deliver strong returns while addressing the 'Missing Middle'-teachers, nurses, and seniors underserved by today's market. Working with Littlestone and Alphaledger enables us to unlock value in essential housing through underwriting expertise and blockchain tokenization," said Armand Pastine, Senior Managing Director at Celadon.

Leveraging Alphaledger's Vulcan Forge platform, the partnership will enable on-chain ownership, digital distribution, and integration with DeFi protocols to modernize capital stacks and scale essential housing delivery. This follows Alphaledger's partnership with tZERO and the launch of the T12 Fund , a private fund enabling on-chain ownership on Solana .

“This partnership bridges traditional finance with blockchain innovation,” said Manish Dutta, Co-founder and CEO of Alphaledger Technologies .“By tokenizing a $1 billion housing pipeline, we are unlocking secure, compliant access to mission-driven investments that accelerate critical housing delivery.”

