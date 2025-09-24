Bitmine CEO Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Could Hit $12,000 As Institutional Support Strengthens

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %BitMine (NYSE: $BMNR) CEO Tom Lee predicted Ethereum might hit $12,000 by the end of 2025. Speaking at Blockchain Week in South Korea, he said that %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) is the digital asset of choice for Wall Street and U.S. policymakers.

Lee stressed Ethereum's neutral stance, arguing that the network's decentralized nature means it cannot be centralized or controlled by political entities. According to him, these features are why leading institutions, and even the White House, align themselves with Ethereum. He also attributed its long-term growth to the emergence of tokenization, artificial intelligence, and robotics, industries likely to be built on its blockchain.

Singapore's DBS Bank has already issued tokenized structured notes on Ethereum, reinforcing its role as the backbone for institutional products. Lee said such moves represent the start of a general adoption cycle among global financial institutions.

Price Forecasts and Treasury Expansion

Lee put a near-term price target on the stock of $10,000 to $12,000 with a potential stretch toward $15,000 if momentum continues. He also saw Bitcoin having the potential to rebound to between $200,000 $250,000, citing seasonal Q4 strength and potential changes in Fed policy.

BitMine has supported its CEO's view with direct action. The company paid $84 million for Ethereum in a recent OTC transaction with Galaxy Digital, bringing its crypto treasury valuation from $37.6 million in June to close to $9.5 billion. BitMine now ranks as one of the largest publicly held treasury holders, along with Strategy.

SharpLink has also increased its stake, holding $3.7 billion of Ethereum. Treasury holdings have increased to above $22 billion, and in aggregate, further supporting the view that institutions are positioned for a long-term exposure. Lee described Ethereum's transition as beginning a potential "super cycle," which could last for 10 to 15 years, shifting away from short-term speculation and towards systemic adoption.

Current Market Movement and Key Levels

Ethereum's price has been volatile through recent sessions. It is currently priced at $4,177, down slightly by 0.33% compared to the previous day. ETH declined 7.3% last week, from $4,507 to under $4,300. It dipped sharply below $4,100 briefly, but bounced back over $4,150.

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez identified $4,000 as a crucial support level. Data shows strong buying activity around this zone, historically a point where rebounds occur. If buyers defend this support, Ethereum could retest $4,400, a resistance level that has rejected previous rallies.









Failure to hold above $4,000 may result in further downside pressure, potentially pushing ETH closer to $4,060 before a rebound attempt. The coming sessions will be critical in determining whether the asset stabilizes or faces extended correction.

Ethereum's growing role as the foundation of tokenized finance, combined with deep treasury commitments, positions it at the center of the next phase of adoption. Market watchers now turn to whether $4,000 can hold firm, setting the stage for Lee's projected climb toward $12,000.