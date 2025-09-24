Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazilian Consumer Confidence Reaches Highest Level Since December 2024


2025-09-24 03:18:12
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's consumer confidence jumped to 87.5 in September, its strongest reading since December 2024, according to Fundação Getúlio Vargas. The uptick reflects household optimism about the coming months.

Driven by a solid job market -unemployment sank to 5.6 percent through July-families feel more secure about their incomes. At the same time, easing inflation, now near 4 percent year-on-year, has relieved pressure on essential expenses.

Despite brighter expectations-the Expectations index rose to 91.8-many Brazilians remain cautious about today's conditions.

The Current Situation index dipped to 82.0, showing lingering concerns over high living costs and expensive credit, with the central bank 's Selic rate at 15 percent.

Record household debt and growing overdue payments keep many consumers focused on paying down loans before making large purchases.



This confidence shift matters globally. Consumer spending drives roughly two-thirds of Brazil's GDP. If optimism turns into higher retail and service outlays, businesses could see stronger sales and hire more staff, reinforcing economic growth near 2.5 percent this year.

For foreign companies and investors, rising confidence offers an early signal on market demand, guiding decisions on product launches, staffing, and investment timing.

Understanding Brazil's balance between hopeful expectations and debt challenges helps international readers gauge whether this Latin American giant can sustain its recovery.

MENAFN24092025007421016031ID1110107185

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search