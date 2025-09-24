Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vibra Energia Achieves S&P Investment-Grade Rating: Why It Matters


2025-09-24 03:18:12
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) S&P Global raised Vibra Energia's rating to BBB- with a stable outlook on September 23, 2025. This upgrade reflects Vibra's solid balance sheet and reliable cash-flow generation.

Vibra distributes fuel through one of Brazil's largest logistics networks. S&P expects this scale to support volume growth and consistent margins.

The new rating sits above Brazil 's sovereign level, showing Vibra's financial discipline. Investment-grade status lets Vibra borrow at tighter spreads over the CDI benchmark, cutting interest expenses.

Goldman Sachs analysts praised Vibra's Rio de Janeiro lubricants plant. They highlighted its higher margins and management's plan to boost market share.

Vibra plans to use extra cash flow to reduce debt while funding select growth projects. S&P sees this balanced approach as key to maintaining a strong credit profile.



Investors rewarded Vibra with a 1.3% share-price rise to R$24.39 after the announcement. The move may prompt lenders to ease credit conditions across Brazilian corporates.

Consumers could benefit from lower operating costs passed on at service stations. Shareholders may see steadier dividends as Vibra balances debt reduction and growth.

Vibra's rating upgrade reflects disciplined management in a complex market. It underscores how robust operations and prudent finance policies unlock better funding terms and sustainable expansion.

MENAFN24092025007421016031ID1110107182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search