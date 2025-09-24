Hunting Down The Bad Guys: Rio's Police To Receive Bonuses For Neutralizing Criminals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro's legislature revived a bold measure on September 23 to reward civil police officers who seize high-caliber weapons or“neutralize” suspects during operations.
Officers can earn a bonus ranging from 10% to 150% of their monthly salary, subject to constitutional pay limits. Governor Cláudio Castro now has 15 days to approve the law.
Lawmakers promise the extra pay will boost morale among officers who face armed criminal groups daily in the city's favelas. State security data reveal 703 deaths linked to police operations in 2024, down from 871 in 2023 and 1 330 in 2022.
Supporters point to the drop in fatalities as proof that stronger incentives steer officers toward decisive action against violent gangs.
They argue that seizing restricted weapons and neutralizing threats protects citizens and dismantles criminal networks that terrorize neighborhoods.
Critics, however, warn that the bonus risks incentivizing lethal force over arrests and investigations. They say that paying officers more for“neutralizing” suspects could encourage unnecessary violence and undermine due process.
Rio Police Bonus Plan Sparks Trust and Rights Concerns
Community leaders fear the measure will erode trust between residents and law enforcement, making people less willing to report crimes or cooperate with investigations in underprivileged areas.
The“Far West” allowance first appeared in the mid-1990s but lapsed in 1998 amid concerns over rising police killings. Conservative deputies connected to former President Jair Bolsonaro championed its return this year as part of a broader plan to reform the Civil Police.
Budget analysts caution that widespread bonus payouts could strain Rio 's fragile fiscal recovery, siphoning funds from health, education, and social programs.
Human rights groups call for strict oversight, clear operational criteria, and professional training to prevent abuse. They urge authorities to monitor every bonus payment and ensure officers follow legal protocols during raids.
