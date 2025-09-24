Ladakh Protest Turns Violent, CRPF Detains Agitators In Leh

Leh erupted with massive pro-statehood protests as thousands demanded Sixth Schedule status and full statehood for Ladakh. The agitation turned violent after clashes with police, with the BJP office in Leh torched by protesters. CRPF and local police have now detained agitators, bringing the situation under control.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.