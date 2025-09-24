Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ladakh Protest Turns Violent, CRPF Detains Agitators In Leh


2025-09-24 03:18:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Leh erupted with massive pro-statehood protests as thousands demanded Sixth Schedule status and full statehood for Ladakh. The agitation turned violent after clashes with police, with the BJP office in Leh torched by protesters. CRPF and local police have now detained agitators, bringing the situation under control.

