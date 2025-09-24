Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alphabet's Waymo Launches Robotaxi Service For Businesses

Alphabet's Waymo Launches Robotaxi Service For Businesses


2025-09-24 03:18:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo said it is rolling out a new offering that enables businesses to provide employee or event transportation via its robotaxis, in an effort to broaden its customer base and optimise fleet usage.

Waymo has introduced“Waymo for Business” and is inviting organizations to sign up to explore the benefits of its fully autonomous ride-hailing service.

“After conducting successful pilots with a variety of organizations, we're ready to partner with more employers, universities, and event organizers to help streamline their transportation needs,” the company said.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN24092025007385015968ID1110107158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search