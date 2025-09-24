Alphabet's Waymo Launches Robotaxi Service For Businesses

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo said it is rolling out a new offering that enables businesses to provide employee or event transportation via its robotaxis, in an effort to broaden its customer base and optimise fleet usage.

Waymo has introduced“Waymo for Business” and is inviting organizations to sign up to explore the benefits of its fully autonomous ride-hailing service.

“After conducting successful pilots with a variety of organizations, we're ready to partner with more employers, universities, and event organizers to help streamline their transportation needs,” the company said.

