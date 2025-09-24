Meta Platforms' Instagram Hits 3 Billion Monthly Active Users

Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that Instagram now has three billion monthly active users, joining Facebook and WhatsApp in the three billion-plus club.

“Instagram has grown to 3 billion monthly actives,” he wrote on the Meta Channel.“What an incredible community we've built here.” The milestone comes roughly three years after Instagram hit two billion monthly users in December 2021. With this, all three of Meta's flagship apps have surpassed the three billion mark. Facebook crossed the threshold in January, and WhatsApp followed in May.

Source: @zuck/Meta Channel/Instagram

Meta's stock traded flat in midday trade. Still, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company continued to trend in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'high' levels of chatter over the past day.

Meta no longer reports individual app user counts on a quarterly basis, instead shifting to a“daily active people” metric across its family of apps. That figure climbed to 3.48 billion in July.

Instagram's three billion monthly active users milestone comes after a flurry of product updates in 2025. Recent changes include the long-requested ability to pin comments, new messaging tools such as chat folders, DM translation, message scheduling, and customizable fonts in Notes. Reels gained new performance metrics like retention and skip rate, along with“Friends” feeds and social maps. Meta has also rolled out a native iPad app and improved repost functionality to keep engagement high.

Instagram was purchased by Meta for $1 billion in 2012, back when the service was focused on photo sharing and generated little income. Industry forecasts suggest it may now contribute over half of Meta's U.S. ad revenue this year.

Read also: Tether CEO Confirms Targeting Up To $20B Fundraise, Valuation Could Rival OpenAI

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.