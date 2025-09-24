Microsoft Expands AI Arsenal With Anthropic's Claude Models

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has integrated Anthropic AI's Claude models into Microsoft 365 Copilot, broadening its AI offerings for users. The update allows businesses to choose between Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 in both the Researcher agent and Copilot Studio.

This move marks a significant step in Microsoft's push to provide access to a broader range of large language models within its suite of tools. Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 and Opus 4.1 will now be available alongside OpenAI's models in powering key Copilot features.

The goal is to provide organizations with model flexibility for various workflows. Microsoft's Researcher, the multi-step reasoning agent, can now use Claude Opus 4.1 for complex tasks. It can process and interpret data across emails, documents, chats, and third-party sources, providing insights tailored to an organization's knowledge base.

Microsoft stock inched 0.2% lower on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'neutral' territory amid 'normal' message volume levels.

MSFT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Sep. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 343% increase in user message count over the past month. With the major model update, users can easily use and switch between OpenAI and Anthropic models depending on their project needs.

In Copilot Studio, users building enterprise-grade agents will now find Claude Sonnet 4 and Opus 4.1 as model options. These models are likely to boost agent-building capabilities for tasks like automating workflows and orchestrating multi-model systems.

According to a CNBC report, while Microsoft continues to be the primary backer of OpenAI and its leading cloud services provider, its use of AI tools is becoming more diversified. Anthropic, established in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI workers, was recently valued at $183 billion by investors.

Microsoft stock has gained over 20% in 2025 and over 18% in the last 12 months.

