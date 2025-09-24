AMD Deepens Partnership With Cohere: Retail Calls Stock 'A Serious Player In AI Arms Race'

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced on Wednesday that it is deepening its partnership with Cohere, a Canadian AI startup focused on privacy-first enterprise solutions.

The companies said the expanded collaboration brings AMD's high-performance GPUs to Cohere's complete line of AI products, including Command A, Command A Vision, Command A Translate, and North.

Advanced Micro Devices stock inched 0.2% higher on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' territory the previous day amid 'high' message volume levels.

AMD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on Sep. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 396% surge in user message count in the past month. A bullish Stocktwits user called AMD a 'serious player in the AI arms race'.

By using AMD's Instinct GPU-powered systems, Cohere's enterprise clients gain access to scalable, high-bandwidth compute tailored for AI workloads. As part of the agreement, AMD will incorporate Cohere's North platform into its internal AI operations.

This announcement builds on prior efforts between AMD and Cohere to fine-tune large language models (LLMs) for deployment on AMD's Instinct GPUs. These AI models are already operational across various enterprise environments, offering enhanced memory bandwidth for complex, long-context tasks, while simultaneously minimizing energy consumption.

“AMD has a compelling TCO proposition with its AI infrastructure and is a great option for sovereign AI initiatives in Canada and globally,” said co-founder of Cohere, Nick Frosst.

This collaboration underscores AMD's push to diversify its AI partnerships beyond general-purpose use as competition heats up. AMD stock has gained over 33% in 2025 and over 2% in the last 12 months.

