AMD Deepens Partnership With Cohere: Retail Calls Stock 'A Serious Player In AI Arms Race'
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced on Wednesday that it is deepening its partnership with Cohere, a Canadian AI startup focused on privacy-first enterprise solutions.
The companies said the expanded collaboration brings AMD's high-performance GPUs to Cohere's complete line of AI products, including Command A, Command A Vision, Command A Translate, and North.
Advanced Micro Devices stock inched 0.2% higher on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' territory the previous day amid 'high' message volume levels.AMD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on Sep. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
The stock saw a 396% surge in user message count in the past month. A bullish Stocktwits user called AMD a 'serious player in the AI arms race'.
By using AMD's Instinct GPU-powered systems, Cohere's enterprise clients gain access to scalable, high-bandwidth compute tailored for AI workloads. As part of the agreement, AMD will incorporate Cohere's North platform into its internal AI operations.
This announcement builds on prior efforts between AMD and Cohere to fine-tune large language models (LLMs) for deployment on AMD's Instinct GPUs. These AI models are already operational across various enterprise environments, offering enhanced memory bandwidth for complex, long-context tasks, while simultaneously minimizing energy consumption.
“AMD has a compelling TCO proposition with its AI infrastructure and is a great option for sovereign AI initiatives in Canada and globally,” said co-founder of Cohere, Nick Frosst.
This collaboration underscores AMD's push to diversify its AI partnerships beyond general-purpose use as competition heats up. AMD stock has gained over 33% in 2025 and over 2% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment