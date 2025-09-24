Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses ₹100 Crores

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses ₹100 Crores


2025-09-24 03:18:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 6: The audience's favorite courtroom comedy-drama, Jolly LLB 3, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, becoming the second film in the franchise to achieve this feat

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer got off to a good start and maintained its momentum, earning over ₹80 crore worldwide during its weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has earned about ₹78.50 crore at the Indian box office, with an estimated foreign collection of ₹23 crore, totaling over ₹101 crore worldwide in 5 days.

According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹2.44 crore by 7:00 PM on Wednesday. The film's earnings grew by 18.18% on Tuesday, collecting ₹6.5 crore on its fifth day.

With this, Jolly LLB 3's total 6-day earnings have reached ₹67.94 crore. The total will increase after the night show figures are announced.

Jolly LLB 3 had the most screenings in Delhi-NCR (1,407 shows). By 7 PM Wednesday, total Hindi occupancy was 9.65% (Morning: 6.56%, Afternoon: 10.86%, Evening: 11.54%).

MENAFN24092025007385015968ID1110107138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search