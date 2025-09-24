Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses ₹100 Crores

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 6: The audience's favorite courtroom comedy-drama, Jolly LLB 3, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, becoming the second film in the franchise to achieve this feat

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer got off to a good start and maintained its momentum, earning over ₹80 crore worldwide during its weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has earned about ₹78.50 crore at the Indian box office, with an estimated foreign collection of ₹23 crore, totaling over ₹101 crore worldwide in 5 days.

According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹2.44 crore by 7:00 PM on Wednesday. The film's earnings grew by 18.18% on Tuesday, collecting ₹6.5 crore on its fifth day.

With this, Jolly LLB 3's total 6-day earnings have reached ₹67.94 crore. The total will increase after the night show figures are announced.

Jolly LLB 3 had the most screenings in Delhi-NCR (1,407 shows). By 7 PM Wednesday, total Hindi occupancy was 9.65% (Morning: 6.56%, Afternoon: 10.86%, Evening: 11.54%).