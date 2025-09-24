Jimmy Kimmel's Return Draws Massive Backlash From Charlie Kirk's Supporters: 'Can't Wait For His Cancellation Again'
Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television on Tuesday (September 23) after a nearly weeklong suspension, delivering an emotional monologue in which he insisted he had not intended to joke about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk .
“I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human, and that is... it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said.“I don't think there's anything funny about it.”
Despite appearing near tears, Kimmel did not issue an apology and criticized ABC affiliates, including Sinclair and Nexstar, which temporarily pulled his show from the air.Social media backlash
Kimmel's return sparked swift backlash on social media. Conservative voices accused him of politicizing Kirk's death and deliberately spreading misinformation about the alleged killer's motives.
Conservative commentator Scott Jennings took to X, writing:“You used the phrase 'MAGA gang' & then lied about what happened. You definitely intended to make light of it and mislead the American people. Pathetic.”
Another user slammed Jimmy Kimmel's return to air , posting:“It's a disgrace that he's back on air. Can't wait for his cancellation again. Nothing will revive his ratings. Time for ABC to do the right thing....”
A separate post criticized Kimmel for blaming MAGA supporters despite federal authorities stating the alleged killer had leftist leanings:“He literally said Tyler Robinson was MAGA, and that MAGA was trying to make it look like he wasn't - this was AFTER the Gov and FBI said he had a leftist ideology. Then just said tonight it wasn't my intention to blame any certain group. Square that? That's not an apology, doesn't seem like it was meant to be either.”
Another commentator said:“But he did blame a specific group. He blamed MAGA. The problem is that he DIDN'T address or make any apology for his deliberate, politically motivated lie about the motivation of the murderer. Until he does that, he can't be forgiven.”
A user emphasized the ethical concern, writing:“When lies about a man's death are treated as comedy, the line between free speech and slander is crossed. Charlie's legacy deserves truth, not late-night cheap shots.”
Another post questioned whether Kimmel even apologized:“But did he even apologize? Kimmel didn't say the guy was MAGA by mistake, he intentionally said it, while knowing it was a lie. Nothing was misunderstood.”
A social media user highlighted Kimmel's approach to the controversy:“He never apologized to the Kirk family and then he made it about himself being a victim, not what he said that was wrong.”
Finally, a commentator offered a sardonic take:“Kimmel got one thing right: 'This show is not important.'”
