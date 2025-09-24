After H-1B Fee Hike, US Senator Calls To End Work Permits For Student Visa Holders Who 'Compete Against' Americans

MENAFN - Live Mint) After the H-1B visa fee hike, a Republican Senator has called to end the work permits for student visa holders who, he said,“compete against” Americans. Republican Senator from Iowa Chuck Grassley sought the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to stop issuing work authorisations to student visa holders.

He also said in a post on X that he has sent a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, asking her to end the work authorisations for foreign student visa holders.

Chuck Grassley said,“DHS needs 2 stop issuing work authorizations 2 student visa holders who compete against Americans It's in direct violation of law &puts USA at risk of tech and corporate espionage I sent a letter 2 DHS Scty Noem asking her to end work authorizations 4 foreign student visa holders.”

On September 20, the Trump administration announced a massive increase in H-1B visa fees, 88 lakh) annual charge">imposing a USD 100,000 (over ₹88 lakh) annual charge , impacting Indian IT professionals who comprise the largest group of beneficiaries.

In a press call later, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the H-1B fee hike as a deliberate strategy to eliminate what the administration considers lower-skilled training positions while preserving opportunities for highly skilled workers.

“A company that wants to buy an H-1B visa... it's USD 100,000 per year,” he said, adding,“No longer will you put trainees on an H-1B visa – it's just not economic anymore. If you're going to train people, you're going to train Americans.”

Meanwhile, the Donald Trump administration also has plans to scrap lottery process .

While the US has launched a crackdown on the H-1B visa holders, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann highlighted his country's stable migration policies and welcomed Indian workers in Germany.

Philipp Ackermann said,“This is a good moment to talk about Indians working in Germany. Indians are among the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German. And that's pretty good news. Because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare.”

'We don't change our rules fundamentally'

He also took a jibe at the US visa process, saying that German immigration policies are more structured.

The German ambassador said,“We believe in hard work and we believe in giving the best jobs to the best people. Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It's reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zigzags. And you don't have to fear a full break at a top speed."

“We do not change our rules fundamentally over time.”

He said,“Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany. If you want to find out what Germany has to offer, click on the link tree below. I'm sure you'll find surprising opportunities.”

(With agency inputs)