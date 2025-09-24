The Cryptocurrency Market Transformation: The Rise Of Liquid Staking And ONX Staking

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) Embracing the DeFi Era: Users Enjoy Diverse Staking Options and Generous Rewards







In September 2025, with the rapid development of digital assets, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Long considered“digital gold,” primarily as a store of value, Bitcoin is now evolving beyond its traditional role. ONX Staking is leading this transformation, enabling Bitcoin to not only serve as a store of value but also participate in the on-chain capital market as a productive asset.

ONX Staking employs an innovative liquid staking mechanism. Users receive liquidity tokens while staking their Bitcoin, maintaining ownership of their underlying assets. This enhances the liquidity of staked assets. Market research indicates that the global cryptocurrency staking market is expected to reach billions of dollars in the coming years. In this space, ONX Staking has emerged as a leading provider of liquid staking solutions for Bitcoin.

Users deposit Bitcoin into the ONX protocol, staking their funds and receiving corresponding liquidity tokens (LBTC). These Ethereum-based liquidity tokens are interoperable across multiple DeFi protocols, allowing users to lend, provide liquidity, and perform other operations on platforms like Aave, Morpho, Pendle, and Ether, maximizing asset utilization.

The key advantages of liquid staking include:

Users receive liquidity tokens upon staking Bitcoin, without locking their assets.Users earn staking rewards and additional income by using liquidity tokens across various DeFi protocols.LBTC supports cross-chain interoperability, seamlessly transferring across major networks like Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain, ensuring Bitcoin's effective participation in the multi-chain DeFi ecosystem.

ONX Staking aims to unlock the idle liquidity of Bitcoin, providing a solid foundation for the DeFi ecosystem. Through self-governance and flexible cross-chain operations, users can move freely across different networks, injecting new vitality into the entire market. To reward users, ONX Staking offers a $100 registration bonus and a $1 daily sign-in bonus. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, ONX Staking offers a variety of staking solutions to meet diverse needs, helping you maximize your returns from liquid staking.

In the cryptocurrency world, staking has become an important asset management strategy, helping users grow their assets. ONX Staking will continue to lead the future development of liquid Bitcoin staking, empowering users to maximize their returns in the DeFi era. Join ONX now and start your DeFi journey!

About ONX Staking

ONX Staking is a leading global cloud-based staking service platform, providing users with convenient, secure, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency staking solutions. With its robust technology and excellent service, ONX Staking has operations in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving millions of registered users, and has become a leading player in the global cloud-based staking industry.

Contact Us:

ONX Staking

Facebook:

Twitter:

Telegram:

Email: ...

Website:

Contact Information:

Name: Paul George

Email: ...

Job Title: Marketing Manager



Doctobel , Empirits , Extended Distribution , Fexti , Go Media , Go Media2 , Google News , Healthfirsto , No PR , PR-Wirein , ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution , The Newswire , English