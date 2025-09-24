NIA To Probe Robbery Of Over Rs 18 Crore From PNB

National Investigation Agency (NIA) | File Photo

New Delhi- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe the robbery of Rs 18.85 crore from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Manipur in 2023.

The robbery had occurred on November 30, 2023 at the PNB, Viewland, Ukhrul in the state, according to the NIA's FIR.

The offence was allegedly committed by armed cadres of the eastern flank of the NSCN/IM (National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Isak Muivah) led by self-styled Lt Col (then Major) P Joseph alias P Jaskson of Kamjong district's Roni village to finance their ambitious plan to procure sophisticated weaponry to strategically strengthen its position in Myanmar, it said.

The case was registered following an order by the Union home ministry dated September 3, 2025.

It said that three hardcore cadres of the NSCN/IM, including Joseph, were arrested by Nagaland Police from Dimapur on July 30, 2025 and handed over to Manipur Police the next day.

Considering the gravity of the offence, its national and international ramifications and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the ministry said it is required to be investigated by the NIA.

Following the communique, the probe agency registered the case.

Ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have left at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.