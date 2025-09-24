Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CBSE To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams From Feb 17

CBSE To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams From Feb 17


2025-09-24 03:15:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo

New Delhi – The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17 next year, officials announced on Wednesday.

The board announced a tentative datesheet for the crucial exams.

This is the first time that board exams for Class 10 will be conducted twice in an academic session.

“While the first edition will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, 2026, the second edition is scheduled from May 15 to June 1,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026, he said.

MENAFN24092025000215011059ID1110107079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search