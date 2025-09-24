Fortune Bay, AGF, 1911 Gold At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $14.43. AGF today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025.
AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets of $56.8 billion compared to $53.5 billion as at May 31, 2025 and $49.7 billion as at August 31, 2024.
Amarc Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AHR) hit a 52-week high of $1.30. This week, Amahc announced partial hole rush assay results from hole JP25098 located southeast of the 2024 AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Discovery drilling.
1911 Gold Corporation (V) hit a 52-week high of 76 cents. 1911 rose 23.3% on volume of 2,760,769 shares.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $15.03. Tuesday, Canadian Banc declared its monthly distribution of $0.16400 for each Class
A share and $0.05375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable October 10, to shareholders on record as at September 30.
Bank of Montreal (T) hit a 52-week high of $180.30. According to Motley Fool Canada,“for investors who bought the company's shares at its 52-week low, BMO stock has been a dream come true, outpacing the rest of the stock market during its bull market run. Year to date, BMO stock is up by 28.67%. The S&P/TSX Composite Index , which is the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market, is up by 19.56% in the same period.”
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $6.82. B2 was among a slew of gold stocks monitored after Gold's historic rally past $3,800 per ounce had accelerated following September's Federal Reserve rate cut.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (V) hit a 52-week high of $1.18. Wednesday, CanAlaska announced the termination, of an arm's length property option agreement with Nexus Uranium Corp. dated March 18, 2024, that had allowed Nexus to earn up to a 75% interest in the Cree East Project.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (T) hit a 52-week high of $6.87. Tuesday, Dividend 15 declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable October 10, to shareholders on record as at September 30.
Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $3.97. Tuesday, Denison rose 1.8% to $3.91 on volume of 17,000,113 shares.
Energy Fuels Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $25.64. Tuesday, Energy Fuels shares rose 7.1% to $23.05 on volume of 5,369,122 shares,
Enbridge Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $69.47. Tuesday, Enbridge was written up by The Motley Fools“another high-yield dividend stock investors can rely upon amid a low-interest-rate environment.”
E Split Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $15.90. Tuesday, E Split announced dividends for its Class A funds of 13 cents, and its preferred funds at 17.5 cents. Both are payable October 15.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $8.19. Tuesday, North American Financial 15 Split Corp. declared its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.07292 for each Preferred share ($0.875 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, to shareholders on record as at September 30.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a 52-week high of $29.35. First Quantum Wednesday rose 7.4% on volume of 814,872 shares
Fortune Bay Corp. (V) hit a 52-week high of 90 cents. Tuesday, Fortune Bay announced results from an independent Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for its 100% owned Goldfields Gold Project located in northern Saskatchewan.
