Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For SEC-CFTC Roundtable On Regulatory Harmonization Efforts


2025-09-24 03:13:23
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have announced the agenda and panelists for their joint September 29 roundtable on regulatory harmonization efforts.

The roundtable, announced earlier this month , will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website. Doors will open at noon.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary. A webcast will be available on the roundtable webpage . For in-person attendance, please register in advance.

Agenda and Panelists

1 p.m. – Opening Remarks

  • Paul Atkins – Chairman, SEC
  • Caroline Pham – Acting Chairman, CFTC
  • Caroline Crenshaw – SEC Commissioner

1:20 p.m. – Panel 1: How We Got Here

This panel will focus on the history of SEC and CFTC relationship.

Moderator:

  • J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman

Panelists:

  • Kenneth Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA
  • Craig Lewis, Vanderbilt University
  • Scott Litvinoff, Interactive Brokers
  • Walt Lukken, FIA
  • Scott O'Malia, ISDA
  • Jim Overdahl, Delta Strategy Group

2 p.m. – Break

2:10 p.m. – Panel 2: Platforms

This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could unlock economic value for platforms while continuing to protect investors.

Moderators:

  • Jill Sommers, Former CFTC Commissioner
  • Jamie Selway, SEC Division of Trading and Markets Director

Panelists:

  • Shayne Coplan, Polymarket
  • Craig Donohue, Cboe Global Markets
  • Terrence Duffy, CME Group
  • Adena Friedman, Nasdaq
  • Tarek Mansour, Kalshi
  • Arjun Sethi, Kraken
  • Jeffrey Sprecher, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
  • Don Wilson, DRW Holdings

3:25 p.m. – Remarks

  • Mark Uyeda – SEC Commissioner

3:30 p.m. – Break

4 p.m. – Panel 3: Participants

This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could increase choice for market participants and reduce costs for investors.

Moderators:

  • J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman
  • Troy Paredes, Former SEC Commissioner

Panelists:

  • Stephen Berger, Citadel
  • Ryan Louvar, WisdomTree
  • Nick Lundgren, Crypto
  • JB Mackenzie, Robinhood Markets
  • Dave Olsen, Jump Trading Group
  • Sonali Theisen, Bank of America
  • Brad Tulley, J.P. Morgan

5:20 p.m. – Closing Remarks

  • Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner

SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

