SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For SEC-CFTC Roundtable On Regulatory Harmonization Efforts
The roundtable, announced earlier this month , will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website. Doors will open at noon.
For online attendance, registration is not necessary. A webcast will be available on the roundtable webpage . For in-person attendance, please register in advance.Agenda and Panelists
1 p.m. – Opening Remarks
- Paul Atkins – Chairman, SEC Caroline Pham – Acting Chairman, CFTC Caroline Crenshaw – SEC Commissioner
1:20 p.m. – Panel 1: How We Got Here
This panel will focus on the history of SEC and CFTC relationship.
Moderator:
- J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman
Panelists:
- Kenneth Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA Craig Lewis, Vanderbilt University Scott Litvinoff, Interactive Brokers Walt Lukken, FIA Scott O'Malia, ISDA Jim Overdahl, Delta Strategy Group
2 p.m. – Break
2:10 p.m. – Panel 2: Platforms
This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could unlock economic value for platforms while continuing to protect investors.
Moderators:
- Jill Sommers, Former CFTC Commissioner Jamie Selway, SEC Division of Trading and Markets Director
Panelists:
- Shayne Coplan, Polymarket Craig Donohue, Cboe Global Markets Terrence Duffy, CME Group Adena Friedman, Nasdaq Tarek Mansour, Kalshi Arjun Sethi, Kraken Jeffrey Sprecher, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Don Wilson, DRW Holdings
3:25 p.m. – Remarks
- Mark Uyeda – SEC Commissioner
3:30 p.m. – Break
4 p.m. – Panel 3: Participants
This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could increase choice for market participants and reduce costs for investors.
Moderators:
- J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman Troy Paredes, Former SEC Commissioner
Panelists:
- Stephen Berger, Citadel Ryan Louvar, WisdomTree Nick Lundgren, Crypto JB Mackenzie, Robinhood Markets Dave Olsen, Jump Trading Group Sonali Theisen, Bank of America Brad Tulley, J.P. Morgan
5:20 p.m. – Closing Remarks
- Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner
SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment