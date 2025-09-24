SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For SEC-CFTC Roundtable On Regulatory Harmonization Efforts

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have announced the agenda and panelists for their joint September 29 roundtable on regulatory harmonization efforts.

The roundtable, announced earlier this month , will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website. Doors will open at noon.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary. A webcast will be available on the roundtable webpage . For in-person attendance, please register in advance.

1 p.m. – Opening Remarks



Paul Atkins – Chairman, SEC

Caroline Pham – Acting Chairman, CFTC Caroline Crenshaw – SEC Commissioner

1:20 p.m. – Panel 1: How We Got Here

This panel will focus on the history of SEC and CFTC relationship.

Moderator:

J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman

Panelists:



Kenneth Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA

Craig Lewis, Vanderbilt University

Scott Litvinoff, Interactive Brokers

Walt Lukken, FIA

Scott O'Malia, ISDA Jim Overdahl, Delta Strategy Group

2 p.m. – Break

2:10 p.m. – Panel 2: Platforms

This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could unlock economic value for platforms while continuing to protect investors.

Moderators:



Jill Sommers, Former CFTC Commissioner Jamie Selway, SEC Division of Trading and Markets Director

Panelists:



Shayne Coplan, Polymarket

Craig Donohue, Cboe Global Markets

Terrence Duffy, CME Group

Adena Friedman, Nasdaq

Tarek Mansour, Kalshi

Arjun Sethi, Kraken

Jeffrey Sprecher, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Don Wilson, DRW Holdings

3:25 p.m. – Remarks

Mark Uyeda – SEC Commissioner

3:30 p.m. – Break

4 p.m. – Panel 3: Participants

This panel will focus on how regulatory harmonization efforts could increase choice for market participants and reduce costs for investors.

Moderators:



J. Christopher Giancarlo, Former CFTC Chairman Troy Paredes, Former SEC Commissioner

Panelists:



Stephen Berger, Citadel

Ryan Louvar, WisdomTree

Nick Lundgren, Crypto

JB Mackenzie, Robinhood Markets

Dave Olsen, Jump Trading Group

Sonali Theisen, Bank of America Brad Tulley, J.P. Morgan

5:20 p.m. – Closing Remarks

Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner

