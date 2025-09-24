Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) Expert Featured In Powder & Bulk Solids Magazine For Industrial Dust Collection Insights
The article, titled Considerations for Specifying an Industrial Dust Collector , provides critical guidance for industrial facilities selecting dust collection systems to ensure worker safety and regulatory compliance. As the "best-read, most-referred to publication" in its sector, Powder & Bulk Solids is a trusted source of information for professionals in the processing industry.
The feature article addresses the complex challenges faced by engineering and operations teams when specifying dust collection systems for facilities that process, handle, and package dry particulate matter. Thomason's expertise guides readers through essential considerations, including EPA and OSHA air quality regulations, combustible dust hazards, and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards compliance.
"While the primary role of a dust collector is to ensure worker and workplace safety, not all systems offer the same level of protection," says Thomason. "For additional protection, consider a safety monitoring filter, which is a secondary bank of high-efficiency filters to prevent dust from re-entering the workspace in case of a primary filter leak."
The article emphasizes the importance of comprehensive evaluation beyond basic compliance requirements. Thomason outlines how proper system selection can support additional objectives such as reclaiming valuable materials, maintaining production area cleanliness, accommodating future facility changes, and improving performance of existing systems.
Key topics covered in the feature include understanding regulatory frameworks, conducting proper dust hazard analyses, evaluating total cost of ownership, and implementing worker safety features. The article also addresses advanced considerations such as filter media selection, pulse cleaning technology optimization, and energy consumption reduction strategies.
Thomason provides detailed guidance on safety features that facilities should consider when selecting dust collection systems, including OSHA-compliant safety platforms, lock-out/tag-out doors, and bag-in/bag-out containment systems for highly toxic dust applications. The article also covers fire and explosion prevention technologies essential for facilities handling combustible materials.
The article in Powder & Bulk Solids spotlights Camfil APC's position as a leader in industrial air pollution control solutions. The company serves diverse manufacturing sectors, including agriculture, chemicals, food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and woodworking industries.
About Camfil APC
Camfil APC is a leading manufacturer of dust, mist, and fume collection equipment for industrial applications, with specialized expertise in safety-critical dust management systems. The company provides comprehensive solutions for challenging industrial environments where dust collection directly impacts worker safety, regulatory compliance, and operational continuity.
With decades of experience in industrial safety applications, Camfil APC maintains manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and provides technical support, installation, and maintenance services across North America. The company's dust collection solutions are engineered to meet the most demanding safety requirements while optimizing operational performance and regulatory compliance.
