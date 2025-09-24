Cruz Battery Metals Renews All Lithium Claims In Nevada As President Trump Backs Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Lithium Deposit In Nevada
James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals, stated, "President Trump's endorsement of the Thacker Pass project is a strong vote of confidence for the entire Nevada lithium sector. We believe this could mark a turning point in investor sentiment toward U.S.-based lithium companies. With demand rapidly growing due to advancements in self-driving vehicles and robotics, Cruz is well-positioned at the early stages of what we believe is a renewed focus on Nevada's lithium assets. We are confident this is just the first inning of a major cycle for the sector."
Cruz remains committed to advancing its lithium assets at a time when a U.S. domestic supply is becoming increasingly strategic and globally relevant.
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
