At Their Side Named Finalist In Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards For Best Emerging Disruptor
"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."
The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.
About At Their Side
At Their Side is a California-based HealthTech company transforming communication in long term care. Its secure platform enables staff to share real-time updates with families, streamline documentation, and reduce administrative burdens, helping providers operate more efficiently while giving families peace of mind through timely communication. The company has been recognized nationally with multiple non-dilutive awards and accelerator support, including the NBA/WNBA Fast Break for Small Business, Intuit IDEAS, and Office Depot's Elevate Together initiative. Most recently, At Their Side and its customer The Enclave received the Gold Award in McKnight's 2025 Excellence in Technology Awards for Building Bridges in long term care. The company continues to expand partnerships and product capabilities to redefine communication, transparency, and care in long term care.
About the High Tech Awards
The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.
