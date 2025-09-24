War Update: 78 Combat Clashes Reported On Front Lines Today, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational updates as of 16:00 on Wednesday, September 24, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out artillery strikes on the border village of Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region, as well as on Simeikyne and Zarichne in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks. Russian forces also launched six airstrikes, dropped 13 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 104 shelling attacks, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction , the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk, with one clash still ongoing. Shypuvate was targeted by KAB airstrikes.

In the Kupiansk direction , five attacks are underway near Kotliarivka and toward Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched 14 attacks near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, and Zarichne. Ukrainian forces successfully halted seven enemy advances; fighting continues.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attempted breakthroughs near Serebrianka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Dronivka and Yampil. Five out of seven attacks are still in progress.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the invaders made seven attempts to advance near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. Kostiantynivka was hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 28 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Poltavka, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Horikhove. Ukrainian forces repelled 27 of these attacks. Enemy aircraft also struck Dobropillia.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian forces attacked five times near Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove, and Novohryhorivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Olhivske.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv sector .

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks, with one clash still underway. Russian aircraft also carried out airstrikes on Olhivka.

No significant changes were observed in other sectors of the front.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful strikes on several key targets within Russia, including the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan, oil pumping stations in Volgograd region, and a UAV production facility in Belgorod region.