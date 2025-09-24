Lubinets Appeals To UN And Red Cross Over Russian Shooting Of Civilians In Donetsk Region
Lubinets noted that a video published by the Third Army Corps with a possible radio interception of Russian military conversations is spreading on social media.
According to this recording, during the assault on the village of Shandryholove in Donetsk Oblast, Russian soldiers received an order from their commander to“kill everyone indiscriminately.” The occupiers broke into a residential building where civilians were living, shot the parents, and took the girl away and used her as a human shield during the subsequent assault.
“Such actions are a cynical violation of international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians, and all customs of warfare. The killing of civilians and the use of a child as cover is a war crime and a crime against humanity for which there is no justification,” Lubinets said.Read also: In Donetsk region, Russians shoot family of civilians and take child hostage
The ombudsman said he had already sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC:“The international community must immediately respond to these brutal crimes committed by Russia.”
As reported by Ukrinform, in July, prosecutors in Donetsk region documented the cynical murder by occupiers of a resident of the village of Torske - a wounded man who fell to the ground was finished off by the Russians with targeted fir .
