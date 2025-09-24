Zelensky: Stopping Russia Now Cheaper Than Guessing Who Builds First Nuclear-Armed Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the broadcast of the Ukrainian president's speech is available on the UN website and on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President. Ukrinform rebroadcast the event on its YouTube channel .

"The facts are simple: stopping this war now-and with it the global arms race-is cheaper than building underground kindergartens or huge bunkers for critical infrastructure later. Stopping Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect every port and every ship from terrorists with sea drones. Stopping Russia now is cheaper than guessing who will be the first to create a simple drone with a nuclear warhead," Zelensky emphasized.

He stressed that it is necessary to use all opportunities to force the aggressor to stop.

"Only then will we have a real chance that this arms race will not end in disaster for all of us. If weapons are needed for this, if pressure on Russia is needed, it must be done. And it must be done now. Otherwise, Putin will continue to push the war further and deeper. And we told you before - Ukraine is only the first. Now Russian drones are already flying over Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries," the president said.

He stressed that Putin wants to continue this war, expanding it, and no one in the world can feel safe now.

speaks at UN General Assembly

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky is participating in high-level events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

On September 23, at a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, he stressed that one of the permanent members of the Security Council, Russia, is waging the largest war since World War II and has no plans to end it.

