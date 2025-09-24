Zelensky Calls On EU To Support Moldova, Says It Cannot Be Lost

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during his speech at the UN General Assembly, according to Ukrinform.

"It is important to remember how the world once ignored the need to help Georgia after Russia's attack and how the moment was lost with Belarus. We cannot lose Moldova. It is inexpensive for Europe to support Moldova's stability. But the price of inaction will be much higher. That is why the EU must help Moldova now – with financial and energy support, not just words or political gestures," Zelensky said.

According to him, the current global response to Russia's attempts to regain its influence in Moldova is insufficient.

“Moldova is once again defending itself against Russian interference. We are helping Moldova. And Russia is trying to do to Moldova what Iran once did to Lebanon. And the global response? Once again, it is insufficient,” the president said.

Zelensky imposes three sanctions packages targeting propagandists aiding Russia

As reported, on September 20, Ukraine imposed sanctions against officials, businessmen, and those involved in human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea, propagandists, and pro-Russian figures from Moldova. In particular, sanctions were imposed on 11 public and political figures in Moldova who promote pro-Russian narratives and justify Russia's aggression. Among them are Vasile Bolia, who promotes the Russian Federation's foreign policy in the media, and Dmitry Konstantinov, who heads the People's Assembly of Gagauzia and openly repeats Russian propaganda.

Photo: UN