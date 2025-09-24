Ukrainian, Angolan Presidents Discuss Partnership In Agriculture, Technology
"I met with President of Angola Joao Lourenco. We talked about how we can make our relations closer and more productive," Zelensky said.
He informed the Angolan leader about the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine, through which Ukraine, together with its partners, provides food aid to countries in need.
Video: Official Facebook page of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
The meeting also touched on potential cooperation in agriculture and technology. Zelensky thanked Lourenco for his support.
"I thank the President for his support and look forward to deepening our bilateral relations," he added.Read also: Ukraine proposes expanding Grain from Ukraine program to more African countries
Zelensky is on a visit to New York, where he is taking part in high-level events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with leaders of several states, U.S. senators and congressmen, as well as executives of leading American companies.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment