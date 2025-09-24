Ukrainian, Angolan Presidents Discuss Partnership In Agriculture, Technology

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I met with President of Angola Joao Lourenco. We talked about how we can make our relations closer and more productive," Zelensky said.

He informed the Angolan leader about the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine, through which Ukraine, together with its partners, provides food aid to countries in need.



The meeting also touched on potential cooperation in agriculture and technology. Zelensky thanked Lourenco for his support.

"I thank the President for his support and look forward to deepening our bilateral relations," he added.

Zelensky is on a visit to New York, where he is taking part in high-level events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet with leaders of several states, U.S. senators and congressmen, as well as executives of leading American companies.

