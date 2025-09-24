Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Unveils Cutting-Edge Integrated Data Platform At Baku Int'l Statistical Forum

China Unveils Cutting-Edge Integrated Data Platform At Baku Int'l Statistical Forum


2025-09-24 03:10:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ China's National Bureau of Statistics has significantly expanded the use of advanced information technologies in statistical work, including big data, high-performance computing, cloud technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI), Jie Zhang, Advisor to the Director General of China's Census Center (National Bureau of Statistics of China), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd International Statistical Forum in Baku, Zhang pointed out that a one-stop cloud platform has been rolled out to take care of all statistical operations under one roof.

"All surveyed entities and statistical staff can now access a single website and use one integrated system for data collection and processing. This reduces the workload, digitalizes and networks the information processing, and allows respondents to submit data directly," she explained.

Zhang emphasized that rapid advancements in digital technologies and AI have created a data revolution.

"Artificial intelligence, combined with the surge of information, is driving a 'data tsunami,' as governments, businesses, and the public increasingly call for more accurate and timely statistical insights," the official stated.

She added that modern technologies not only enhance the accuracy and transparency of statistics but also create new opportunities for analytical work and forecasting economic and social trends.

MENAFN24092025000187011040ID1110106964

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search