China Unveils Cutting-Edge Integrated Data Platform At Baku Int'l Statistical Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China's National Bureau of Statistics has significantly expanded the use of advanced information technologies in statistical work, including big data, high-performance computing, cloud technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI), Jie Zhang, Advisor to the Director General of China's Census Center (National Bureau of Statistics of China), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd International Statistical Forum in Baku, Zhang pointed out that a one-stop cloud platform has been rolled out to take care of all statistical operations under one roof.

"All surveyed entities and statistical staff can now access a single website and use one integrated system for data collection and processing. This reduces the workload, digitalizes and networks the information processing, and allows respondents to submit data directly," she explained.

Zhang emphasized that rapid advancements in digital technologies and AI have created a data revolution.

"Artificial intelligence, combined with the surge of information, is driving a 'data tsunami,' as governments, businesses, and the public increasingly call for more accurate and timely statistical insights," the official stated.

She added that modern technologies not only enhance the accuracy and transparency of statistics but also create new opportunities for analytical work and forecasting economic and social trends.