Iranian President Rejects Nuclear Weapons Dev't
According to Pezeshkian, under the decision of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the country will never pursue the creation of nuclear weapons, as they are unlawful and constitute weapons of mass destruction.
He noted that, despite this position, countries with the world's largest nuclear arsenals, while violating the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), have used unfounded accusations to pressure Iran.
“The US and the European trio have sought to reimpose UN Security Council sanctions against Iran that were previously lifted,” Pezeshkian said.
The president added that the same governments had themselves dismantled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal they once hailed as a diplomatic success. He stressed that such moves lack international support.
