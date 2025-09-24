Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian FM Warns Of Escalating Situation With Snapback Mechanism Activation

2025-09-24 03:10:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The European trio's strategy regarding the activation of the“Snapback” mechanism, which aims to restore United Nations (UN) Security Council sanctions against the country, is an unacceptable and crisis-inducing measure, Iranian FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, in New York, Araghchi emphasized that the European trio and the United States cannot legitimately invoke the mechanism to address issues, particularly following military attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, as such actions violate both UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian FM warned that the move could lead to undesirable diplomatic consequences and escalate tensions in the region.

The discussion also covered bilateral relations between Iran and Switzerland, as well as ongoing regional and international developments.

