Iranian FM Warns Of Escalating Situation With Snapback Mechanism Activation
Speaking at a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, in New York, Araghchi emphasized that the European trio and the United States cannot legitimately invoke the mechanism to address issues, particularly following military attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities, as such actions violate both UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The Iranian FM warned that the move could lead to undesirable diplomatic consequences and escalate tensions in the region.
The discussion also covered bilateral relations between Iran and Switzerland, as well as ongoing regional and international developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment