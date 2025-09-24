Dr. Alain Brault: Pioneer Of Modern Orthodontics In Quebec And Platinum Provider Invisalign

MENAFN - GetNews)



Discover the expertise of Dr Alain Brault, Platinum Invisalign Provider and pioneer of modern orthodontics in Quebec. Personalized orthodontic care for all ages in Montreal, Outremont, Mont-Tremblant and Saint-Hubert.

Montreal - September 24, 2025 - With over 40 years of excellence in the field of orthodontics, Dr. Alain Brault has established himself as an iconic and pioneering figure in dental medicine in Quebec. A graduate in dental medicine from the University of Montreal in 1977 and certified in orthodontics in 1980, this visionary revolutionized orthodontic treatment approaches as one of the first practitioners in Canada to adopt and master Invisalign technology.

A pioneer of invisible orthodontics

Dr. Brault made his mark on Canadian orthodontic history as one of the early adopters who recognized the revolutionary potential of transparent Invisalign aligners. With more than 20 years of experience using this advanced technology, he has treated thousands of patients with this innovative method, thus establishing undisputed expertise in the field of invisible orthodontics. His commitment to innovation and excellence has earned him recognition as a Platinum Provider Invisalign, a status that reflects his proven expertise with over 300 successfully treated patients. This distinction places Dr. Brault among the most effective and experienced Invisalign specialists, both nationally and internationally.

A 100% digital technological approach

Driven by a passion for technological advancements, Dr. Brault has implemented a fully digital approach in his clinical practice. His orthodontic clinic uses the latest innovations, notably the scanning system that eliminates traditional impressions in favor of a precise and comfortable 3D experience for patients. This technology enables the design of fully customized fixed or removable appliances, providing exclusive treatments perfectly tailored to each patient's specific needs.

Personalized care for all ages

Dr. Brault and his team offer comprehensive orthodontic care for children, adolescents, and adults at his clinics located in Outremont, Mont-Tremblant, and Saint-Hubert. His personalized and empathetic approach, combined with his technical expertise, allows him to provide optimal orthodontic solutions in a warm and welcoming environment.

Professional commitment and continuing education

An active member of the Quebec Association of Orthodontists, the Canadian Association of Orthodontists, and the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), Dr. Brault continually updates his knowledge through specialized continuing education programs. This approach allows him to remain at the forefront of technological developments and to offer his patients the most advanced treatments available.

About Dr. Alain Brault's Clinics

Established as a benchmark in orthodontics in Quebec, Dr. Brault's clinics offer free consultations and personalized assessments. With three strategic locations – Outremont, Mont-Tremblant and St Hubert - and a 100% digital approach, they continue to redefine the standards of modern orthodontics.