Stix Bones Brings His Electrifying Sound To The Bitter End In NYC Presented By FENIX Rising, October 12Th, 2025

The legendary Bitter End will come alive on Sunday, October 12th, when internationally acclaimed drummer and bandleader Stix Bones takes the stage for a night of rhythm, energy, and unforgettable music. Doors open at 5:00 PM, with the performance running from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The evening is presented by FENIX Rising, a groundbreaking series that highlights some of the most dynamic and innovative artists of our time.

Stix Bones has carved a name for himself as one of the most versatile and commanding drummers of his generation. Seamlessly blending jazz, funk, soul, and hip-hop, he creates a sound that is both timeless and fiercely contemporary. From world tours to collaborations with chart-topping artists, Stix Bones has built a reputation as a powerhouse performer whose grooves captivate and inspire. His appearance at The Bitter End promises an evening where rhythm becomes storytelling, and every beat ignites the crowd.

The Bitter End, one of New York City's most iconic venues, has been home to legendary performances for decades, and this night will continue that legacy. With FENIX Rising curating the showcase, audiences can expect not just a concert, but an artistic experience-a fusion of music, energy, and creativity that reflects the future of independent artistry.

Join us on Sunday, October 12th at The Bitter End (147 Bleecker Street, New York City) to witness Stix Bones deliver a performance that will leave an indelible mark.

Event Details:



Artist: Stix Bones

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Venue: The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St., NYC

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Showtime: 6:00–8:00 PM Presented by: FENIX Rising



For tickets and more information, please visit

The official website for FENIX360 may be found at