Evmobilechargeoc Expands Operations To Become Dominant Mobile EV Charging Provider Across Orange County And Los Angeles

Irvine, CA - EV Mobile Charge OC today publicly launched as the first fully mobile electric-vehicle charging and emergency roadside-assistance network purpose-built for Orange and Los Angeles counties. The company's fleet of 42 battery-integrated vans-each capable of delivering up to 100 kW of DC fast-charging-operates on technology and power systems developed by Bee Charged EV, the established leader in off-grid EV energy solutions.

To fund rapid scaling, EV Mobile Charge OC has closed a $12 million Series A equity round led by Pacific Current Partners, with participation from Frontier Fleet Fund, CaliVentures, and strategic investors from the roadside-assistance and insurance sectors. An additional $8 million equipment-financing facility has been arranged with Western Alliance Bank, bringing total new capital to $20 million. Proceeds will underwrite fleet expansion to 100 vans by Q3 2026, recruitment of 65 certified technicians, and deployment of an AI-powered dispatch and energy-management platform.

“Southern California now has more registered EVs than any region in the United States, yet public chargers remain frustratingly scarce east of the 405 and along freight corridors,” said Alex Ramirez, Founder & CEO of EV Mobile Charge OC.“By combining Bee Charged EV's proven off-grid technology with our customer-first service model, we eliminate range anxiety and downtime-bringing the charger to the driver within 30 minutes, anywhere from Santa Monica to San Clemente.”

On-Demand Boost: 30- to 60-minute roadside or at-home delivery of 25–50 kWh-enough for ~80 miles of range-ordered through the EV Mobile Charge OC app or via AAA, Allstate, and Progressive roadside programs.

Fleet Power-Plus: A subscription program that pre-positions vans at customer depots during peak shifts, guaranteeing sub-15-minute response and discounted per-kWh rates for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty fleets. Event & Critical Infrastructure: Temporary fast-charging hubs for auto dealerships, film productions, concerts, and disaster-response staging areas, deployable within two hours and completely grid-independent.

All services bypass stationary infrastructure, eliminating permitting delays and six-figure CapEx typically associated with fixed DC-fast chargers. The vans utilize liquid-cooled lithium-iron-phosphate packs engineered by Bee Charged EV that can be re-charged overnight from existing 480-V warehouse drops or on-site solar carports, cutting lifecycle emissions 38% versus diesel generators.

“Fleet electrification is hitting a wall-vehicles arrive months before chargers are live, and downtime kills ROI,” said Monica Patel, COO of EV Mobile Charge OC.“We flip the model: fleets can electrify today, scale routes tomorrow, and add permanent chargers when ready. Our net-promoter score of 87 and 96% first-dispatch resolution rate prove that mobility is the missing piece in America's charging puzzle.”

Delivered 1.2 GWh of mobile charging, eliminating an estimated 380,000 gal of gasoline use.

Partnered with Rivian, Ford Pro, and Lightning eMotors to provide delivery-day charging for new fleet customers. Been selected as the exclusive mobile charger for the 2026 FIFA World Cup fan-festival sites in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

“Alex and his team have built the most capital-efficient charging solution we've seen,” said Lisa Chao, Managing Director at Pacific Current Partners.“By decoupling charging from the grid, they unlock EV adoption for the 60% of U.S. fleets that park in lots without adequate power. We're proud to lead this round and accelerate their takeover of the SoCal market.”

EV Mobile Charge OC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and operates 24/7 dispatch centers in Fullerton and Torrance. The company's mobile network currently covers every ZIP code in Orange County and western Los Angeles County from LAX to Pasadena, with expansion to Riverside and San Diego counties slated for Q1 2026.

For service, partnership, or media inquiries, please visit

About EV Mobile Charge OC

EV Mobile Charge OC operates Southern California's largest fully mobile EV charging and roadside-assistance network. Powered by Bee Charged EV technology, the company delivers DC fast-charging anywhere within 30 minutes-no construction, no downtime, no range anxiety. Learn more at .

About Bee Charged EV

Bee Charged EV is the industry's leading developer of off-grid, battery-integrated power systems for electric vehicles. Its proprietary mobile energy platform enables rapid deployment of DC fast-charging without grid connection. For more information, visit .