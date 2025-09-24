Salem, MA - September 24, 2025 - On August 1, 2025, Massachusetts' new broker fee law (H.336) took effect, requiring that the party who hires a broker be the one to pay the fee. In most cases, this shifts responsibility from tenants to landlords. For Salem, where vacancy rates have recently increased and average rents are among the highest in the North Shore, the change is a pivotal moment in rental housing. Lennhoff Properties , a Salem-based firm, is highlighting what this means for Salem property management and how property owners can adapt responsibly.

The Law's Local Impact on Salem Property Management

Broker fees in Massachusetts typically equal one month's rent or up to 12% of the annual lease, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. By moving this cost to landlords, H.336 is expected to improve affordability for tenants but adds a new layer of financial pressure for property owners. Zillow data shows the average rent in Salem reached $2,750 in mid-2025, up more than $150 year-over-year. Redfin reports a similar median at $2,791 per month. Covering broker fees on top of rising insurance, maintenance, and tax expenses makes financial planning more complex for landlords.

Salem's market is also adjusting. The city's vacancy rate climbed to 6.4% in 2023, up from 2.8% in 2021, according to SalemReporter. Housing experts estimate the natural vacancy rate for rentals is around 7.0%, meaning Salem is approaching a more balanced market. For landlords engaged in rental property management in Salem , this combination of higher costs and slightly increased competition underscores the need for proactive, compliant management practices.

Guidance for Landlords and Property Owners

Lennhoff Properties advises that landlords first update lease agreements, removing outdated clauses that shift broker fees onto tenants. Adjusting budgets is equally critical, as a single fee can represent thousands of dollars in additional expense. For those offering a room for rent in Salem, Massachusetts, reduced upfront costs could draw more applicants, but landlords will need to ensure that all fee disclosures remain clear to avoid disputes.

The company also stresses the value of communication. Tenants should know exactly which costs they are responsible for and when payments are due. For landlords who prefer a hands-off approach, working with an experienced property manager in Salem provides reassurance that leases remain compliant and that tenant relationships are maintained.“Local expertise matters more than ever,” said Forrest Lennhoff, owner of Lennhoff Properties.“With rents rising and new regulations in place, landlords need guidance to protect their investments and meet tenant expectations.”

Shaping the Future of Salem's Rental Market

While H.336 may introduce short-term challenges, Lennhoff Properties notes that it also creates opportunities for landlords to modernize practices and strengthen transparency. With Salem's vacancy rate trending closer to its natural balance, owners who adapt quickly will be best positioned to keep units filled and avoid compliance risks. For those seeking trusted property management in Salem, Massachusetts , Lennhoff Properties stands out as a local partner with 19 professionals dedicated to protecting property value and supporting stable landlord-tenant relationships.

