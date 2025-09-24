Power Metallic (TSX.V: PNPN OTCQB: PNPNF) High-Grade Assays Reported, Expands Drilling Access For Growth More Miners Inside

Power Metallic (TSX.V: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF) advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGMs) among other assets , recently reported strong results from its 2025 summer drill program, including but not limited to, multiple high-grade copper equivalent (CuEq) intercepts at the Lion Zone.

Highlights include 22.66 meters of 4.57% CuEq, including 6.05 meters of 9.70% CuEq (Hole PML-25-020) and 28.0 meters of 4.28% CuEq, including 3.4 meters of 15.45% CuEq (Hole PML-25-015) . These results underscore the robust mineralization potential at Lion and support both extensional and in-fill drilling for future resource estimates.

The summer campaign totaled 17,250 meters across 34 holes , with key workstreams focused on Lion extensional and in-fill drilling, the Tiger Area, Nisk Deposit, and new ground acquired from Li-FT. In addition, 13 holes were surveyed with Bore Hole Electromagnetic (BHEM), providing valuable data for future targeting.

To improve drilling efficiency, Power Metallic has completed construction of an all-season drill road with bridged stream crossings at the Lion Zone. This major infrastructure upgrade enables access to larger skid-mounted drills and ensures year-round operations, setting the stage for accelerated fall drilling.

Exploration is also advancing regionally, with one heli-portable drill now testing airborne EM anomalies from the Company's recent VTEM survey. Early reconnaissance confirmed sulphide-bearing structures, with assays pending.

“These results highlight the strong copper equivalent grades at Lion and demonstrate the growth potential across our land package,” stated the CEO.“With infrastructure in place and exploration ongoing, Power Metallic is positioned for continued discovery and resource expansion.”

