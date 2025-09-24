Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Earns $2.74 Price Target From Intro-Act More Stocks Inside

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) , a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, announced it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement. The notice from Nasdaq follows the company's recent momentum in fixed wireless access (FWA), defense communications, transportation, and professional communication markets.

A new Intro-act research report assigned Peraso a $2.74 price target , citing strong multi-year structural tailwinds and the company's unique vertical integration. Peraso's technology portfolio spans high-performance RFICs, antenna modules, and baseband solutions. Its vertically integrated approach-spanning RF, antenna, baseband, and software-sets it apart in the fragmented 60 GHz market, where several large competitors have exited. Read Entire Report

Intro-act highlights several catalysts driving demand, including global congestion in sub-6 GHz spectrum, the U.S. government's $42.45 billion BEAD broadband expansion program, and growing defense requirements for secure communications. The mmWave chipset market is forecast to reach $5 billion by 2025 , with a projected 25% CAGR through 2033 and the defense segment growing at over 40% CAGR to 2030 .

Peraso is targeting $10–12 million in FY26 revenue from high-margin mmWave segments, with sales projected to grow to $18.38 million by FY27 . Intro-act's blended valuation model suggests an upside of ~139% from current levels. Read Entire Report

Peraso recently drew further attention after receiving an unsolicited hostile takeover offer from Mobix Labs. With compliance restored and demand drivers accelerating, Peraso is positioned as a high-conviction niche play in next-generation wireless.

