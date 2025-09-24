Hebei Conference Links Culture, Tourism And Regional Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) The 9th Hebei Tourism Industry Development Conference opened in Xingtai, Hebei,from September 15 to 17 under the heme "So Close, So Beautiful, Weekend in Hebei," Innovative approaches to engagement enriched the brand's connotation. Hosted by the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Hebei Provincial People's Government, and jointly organized by the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism along with the municipal governments of Shijiazhuang, Zhangjiakou, Baoding,Xingtai, and Handan, the conference adopted an innovative "main venue +sub-venues linkage" model.







It has been stated that the main site for this conference set up seven key activities that covered a wide range of topics, including promoting culture and tourism, connecting industries, showcasing county-level work, exchanging ideas about inbound tourism, holding archeological seminars, hosting sporting events, and project inspections. The "Magnificent Taihang-Hebei Cultural and Tourism Promotion Event," the "Hebei Cultural and Tourism Investment and Financing Cooperation Conference," the "Hebei County Industries Empowering Cultural Tourism Fair," the "2025 Hello! Hebei" Exchange and Dialogue on Renewing Inbound Tourism Services in Hebei event, the "Zhongshang Culture Archaeology Academic Exchange Event," and the "2025 China Road Cycling Open and Key Project Observation Event" were all part of these activities.

To enhance Hebei Cultural and Tourism brand image, China Culture Daily and the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism worked together to create a number of supporting publicity events. There were the "Eight-Page Scroll of the 9th Hebei Tourism Industry Development Conference" publication, the "Hebei Cultural Tourism Insight Hub" interview, and the themed events "Cultural and Tourism Recommendation Officer" and "Cultural Tourism Ambassadors: Telling Hebei's Story to the World." These became the main attractions outside the conference, drawing a lot of interest from both participants and the general public.

The "Eight-Page Scroll" was specially made by the China Culture Daily in a double-sided format. The outer pages gave a clear picture of the key events and highlights of the conference and broke down Hebei's cultural tourism advantages into three categories: "New Hebei Travel," "Integrated Hebei Travel," and "Warm Hebei Travel." The inner pages, titled "Majestic Taihang: Inspiring Culture, Thriving Tourism," used the Taihang Mountains to connect the five host cities: Shijiazhuang, Zhangjiakou, Baoding, Xingtai, and Handan. This showed clearly how the saying "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has been used in Hebei. During the opening ceremony, 500 printed scrolls were given out at the main venue. This provided a tangible cultural dimension to the conference, which was well recieved.

Outside of the main venue in Xingtai, the China Culture Daily set up a "Hebei Cultural Tourism Insight Hub" for interviews. Leaders of cultural tourism in Hebei's provinces and cities, heads of major businesses, and secretaries-general of tourism groups were all invited to talk about the province's ambitions for cultural tourism development, how to work together in the region, and how to make the most of its unique resources. Later, China Culture Daily's new media platforms will distribute these interviews as a series.

At the same time, the "Cultural and Tourism Recommendation Officer" and "Cultural Tourism Ambassadors: Telling Hebei's Story to the World" events focused on hands-on experiences that made Hebei's cultural tourist appeal more clear and real. Two groups of people went to Xingtai and the cultural tourism sites around it. One group was made up of people from China who love cultural tourism, while the other group was made up of international students and travel bloggers from more than ten countries, including Russia, Turkey, Australia, and Serbia. They went to places like the Bianque Temple, the Kangda 1940-themed block, Xingtai Ancient City, Qingfeng Tower, Kaiyuan Temple, Yingtan Ancient Village, and Xingtai Grand Canyon over the course of two days. They spoke stories in multiple languages and shared their own experiences to bring Hebei's natural beauty and cultural life to life for both domestic and foreign audiences.

An official from the Hebei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism remarked, "Use the advantage of being close to show off the beauty in all its forms." The conference and its related events added to the meaning of the brand "So Close, So Beautiful, Come to Hebei for the Weekend." They gave Hebei's cultural tourist business a new boost as it changed and improved, and they also made it easier for people from China and other countries to learn about and enjoy Hebei. These events will continue to have an impact, and more tourists are likely to select Hebei for short excursions, weekend getaways, and inbound tourism. This will push the province's cultural tourism business to new heights.