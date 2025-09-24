ZS Brands Launches MATMEND Stone Bath Mat Set To Transform Bathroom Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)ZS Brands , a company known for practical home solutions, unveils MATMEND, a set of three stone bath mats designed to make bathrooms safer and cleaner. Made from natural diatomaceous earth, these mats absorb water in seconds and dry almost instantly, solving the common problems of fabric mats that stay wet, smell, and collect bacteria.







The MATMEND collection includes three different-sized mats-small, medium, and large-allowing placement in key areas such as next to the shower, bathtub, or sink. Unlike conventional fabric mats that retain moisture and develop odors, MATMEND's stone construction resists mold, mildew, and bacteria growth without requiring constant laundering.

The product's unique properties stem from diatomaceous earth's naturally porous structure, which contains microscopic holes that instantly draw in water and facilitate rapid evaporation. This technology ensures that both the mat surface and users' feet remain dry within seconds of contact. The mats feature a slip-resistant bottom layer that provides stability on smooth bathroom floors, addressing safety concerns particularly relevant for children and older adults.

MATMEND requires minimal maintenance compared to traditional alternatives. The mats can be cleaned with a damp cloth, and their absorbency can be restored through light sanding when needed. This durability translates to years of use without the degradation typically seen in fabric mats.

ZS Brands backs MATMEND with a 30-day money-back guarantee and includes a one-year warranty with purchase. The sleek, minimalist design adds a spa-like aesthetic to bathrooms while providing practical benefits for everyday use.

For more information or to shop the MATMEND Stone Bath Mat Set, visit .







About ZS Brands

ZS Brands specializes in innovative home products that solve everyday problems. Founded by Ziv Levy and Shahar Aziz, who bring over eight years of e-commerce experience, the company focuses on developing practical solutions across wellness, home, and travel categories.