What Has The Thought Processes Of Religion Become: Thou Shall Not Kill

"Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future." - John F. Kennedy

In the past centuries many have spoken what their hearts' desire, but hoping their words made an impact for changing the near future. This was the very idea that caused the founding fathers of the now United States of America to draft, enact, and pass the First Amendment of the United States Constitution: The congress as house of representatives, and senate can not pass any laws infringing on the rights of any religion or abridging any form of speech, press, peaceful assembly as well as deny a petition to the United States Government for redress of grievances.

So does any right to speak call for action to discontinue anyone that has been given the authority to speak their thoughts by mediums provided or should any grievances be filed, and explained to that individual's administration for compliance if any immoral, and or unethical conduct is being expressed by speech or behaviors.

A prominent man born on October 14th in Arlington Heights, IL known by the name of Mr. Kirk was interested in joining the political arena, and some people didn't agree with his concepts, ideas, and his delivery of thoughts that many felt were very harsh. So on September the 10th; a day before the massacre of September 11th in 2001; a man decided to take Mr. Kirk's life.

Although most religious, and or spiritual people have been taught thou shall not kill. Many people are proclaiming the incident was justified; it has been said from time's past that only nature has the actual authority to take life any other way is out of order. So is the celebration of death insanity? According to Merriam-Webster insanity is defined as a state of an individual mind that is severely disordered.

The law 18 U.S.C. § 3056 protects certain political officials, but should the branches of the United States government amend it so that all political figures are included for protection? In the words of former United States Executive Chairman Ronald Reagan "If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under."

