Peaprint Launches To Redefine Print-On-Demand With Quality, Speed, And Global Reach

[Singapore, September 24, 2025] – PeaPrint, a new-generation print-on-demand (POD) platform, officially announces its launch, offering entrepreneurs, creators, and brands a powerful solution to design, customize, and sell high-quality products worldwide-without upfront costs or inventory risks.

PeaPrint is entering the fast-growing POD market with a mission: to make custom product creation simple, profitable, and globally accessible. With a wide catalog spanning apparel, home goods, and lifestyle accessories, the platform empowers businesses to bring unique designs to life and ship them directly to customers across continents.

“We built PeaPrint to solve the biggest challenges in the POD space-unreliable quality, slow shipping, and lack of branding options,” said Joe Pulis, Founder of PeaPrint.“Our focus is to give sellers the tools they need to build strong brands with products customers truly love.”

Key Features of PeaPrint:

Wide Product Catalog – From custom t-shirts and hoodies to mugs, hats, and car accessories, PeaPrint offers hundreds of print-ready products.

Global Fulfillment Network – Fast and reliable delivery to customers worldwide, with regional production partners to minimize shipping times and costs.

Seamless Integrations – Easy connection with popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and Etsy.

High-Quality Printing – Advanced print technology ensures vibrant colors, durable prints, and premium product finishes.

Branding & Customization – Options for branded packaging, private labeling, and unique product personalization.

PeaPrint also prioritizes sustainability by working with eco-conscious materials and reducing overproduction through its on-demand model.

With the POD market projected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, PeaPrint positions itself as a strong alternative to established players like Printful and Printify, promising better margins for sellers and a smoother customer experience.

PeaPrint is a print-on-demand platform dedicated to helping creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses build successful brands through customized products. By combining global reach, quality assurance, and advanced integrations, PeaPrint empowers anyone to start and scale their e-commerce business with zero upfront investment.