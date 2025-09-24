Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Somali Pres. On UNGA Sidelines
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the President.
During the meeting, they spoke of the sturdy relations between the two countries and their nations, and ways to bolster such ties, along with the latest developments on regional and international arenas.
Attending the meeting were Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
