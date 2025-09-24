UN Human Rights Office Calls For Investigation Into Attack Against Gaza-Bound Flotilla
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The UN Human rights office (OHCHR) called on Wednesday for an independent impartial and thorough investigation into the reported attacks and harassment by drones and other objects against the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.
In a statement issued in Geneva, the OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan said that attacks and threats against those trying to deliver aid to and support the hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza who are suffering famine and starvation defy belief must stop and those responsible for violations must be held to account.
He stressed that Israel as the occupying power must ensure food and medical supplies for the population to the fullest extent of the means available or to agree to and facilitate impartial humanitarian relief schemes delivered rapidly and without hindrance.
He reiterated the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Israeli occupation to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of life-saving material through all means possible. (end)
