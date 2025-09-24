Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan-GCC Cultural Teamwork Convenes


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The seventh meeting of the joint Jordan-GCC cultural teamwork was held on Wednesday to discuss strategic partnership between the two sides.
Co-chaired by Kuwait, the head of GCC current session, and Jordan, the gathering also focused on coordinating stances in regional and international arenas, Assistant Secretary-General for Antiquities and Museums of Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Mohammad bin Redha told KUNA in a statement.
The meeting reviewed the action of plan, which includes organizing cultural activities and events, and sharing expertise in a manner that contributes to consolidating Islamic and Arab cultural identity and boosting closeness among nations, Bin Redha, the head of Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting, added.
Jordan offered proposals on several key topics like digital transformation, cultural heritage and identity, common initiatives, building potential, and cooperating in industry development and innovation, he stated.
The conferees further reviewed the resolutions of the joint committee on the levels of senior officials at the GCG-Jordan Foreign Ministries, he noted.
They discussed the resolutions issued by GCC cultural ministers during their 28th meeting regarding horizons of joint collaboration with Jordan, he pointed out.
In addition, the meeting focused on the future strategies supporting joint cultural action in a way that boosts integration among the two sides, and helps issue proper recommendations to be discussed by the 29th meeting of GCC Cultural Ministers. (end)
