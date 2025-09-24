XPO Named A 2026 Freighttech 100 Company By Freightwaves
XPO deploys cloud-based proprietary technology across every facet of its business to stay fast, agile and efficient. This includes best-in-class AI solutions to optimize key functions like linehaul, pickup-and-delivery, labor planning, revenue management and customer experience.
Jay Silberkleit, chief information officer of XPO, said,“We're grateful to once again be recognized as one of the most innovative companies in freight. Through our continued investments in proprietary technology and AI, we have deepened our competitive edge and enhanced the world-class service we provide our customers across North America.”
The FreightTech 100 list is determined by a panel of FreighWaves journalists, market analysts and researchers. Companies on the list were narrowed down from hundreds of nominations.
About XPO
XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 608 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .
