Shooting At Dallas ICE Office Leaves One Dead, Others Wounded

A shooter killed at least one person and wounded others in a shooting on Wednesday at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, local and federal authorities said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the office in northwest Dallas at about 6:40am local time (1140 GMT), the Dallas police department said on X.

The suspect opened fire on the office from an adjacent building, according to the preliminary investigation, police said. Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, while a third person died at the scene.

ICE officers were not injured, but it was not clear whether the victims included ICE detainees, local security or local law enforcement, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in an interview on Fox News' "Fox Friends."

Investigators are looking at the possibility the shot came from the rooftop of a nearby apartment building, McLaughlin said.

"Those details are still murky. It looked like it might have been a sniper or some sort of a long-form shot,” McLaughlin said.

She also said the shooting took place at an ICE field office, not a detention facility, where ICE officers conduct short-term processing of recently-arrested detainees.

The incident comes two weeks after the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by a sniper during an event in Orem, Utah, which fueled fears of a new wave of political violence in the United States.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials have blamed, without proof, liberal organizations for fomenting unrest and encouraging violence against the right. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order declaring the anti-fascist movement antifa as a domestic“terrorist organization” despite the fact that there has been no evidence made public linking antifa to Kirk's death.

The Trump administration's aggressive use of ICE agents as part of its crackdown on undocumented immigrants has sparked outcries from Democrats and liberal activists. ICE detention facilities have increasingly become sites of conflict, with heavily armed agents deploying pepper ball guns, tear gas and other chemical agents in clashes with protesters.

An ICE facility in suburban Chicago, where protesters have gathered daily since a Trump administration immigration surge began earlier this month, erected fencing on Monday after several demonstrators, including the mayor of Evanston, Illinois, were injured in a clash with agents last week.

In July, an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, was the target of a coordinated protest that saw multiple gunshots fired and one police officer injured.