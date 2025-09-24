Dubai School Fees To Get Cheaper As KHDA Unveils Strategy For Quality Education

Aiming to address concerns over the rising cost of education in the Dubai , the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced a new strategy.

The education authority plans to introduce innovative incentive schemes for socially-minded investors and government-backed support to make quality schooling more accessible to families.

Recommended For You

The landmark initiative was revealed on Wednesday by Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of KHDA, during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, where she addressed growing concerns about education affordability that have dominated social media discussions and parent conversations across the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking candidly about the challenges facing families, Aisha Miran acknowledged the widespread concerns about education costs in Dubai that have become a recurring theme in public discourse.

“Education is not mentioned without mentioning the high cost of schools,” Aisha Miran said.“We recently noticed on social media, and many sent me messages, including a foreigner saying that the cost of her children's education was Dh1 million in Dubai. On this basis, in the education strategy, we focused on providing good education at reasonable prices.”

The KHDA director outlined an ambitious multi-pronged approach designed to create more educational options for parents while maintaining Dubai's reputation for academic excellence.

Central to the new strategy is a groundbreaking policy that will be presented to the Executive Council, designed to attract a different type of educational investor to Dubai's market.

"We want to give parents different educational options,” She explained.“We are working on a policy that will be presented to the Executive Council, the essence of which is to create incentives for a certain type of investors whose main goal is not profitability but other social objectives.”

The proposed framework includes government support through subsidised land rentals and reasonable land prices, creating a form of governmental backing for socially-conscious educational ventures.

The strategy extends beyond simple cost reduction, incorporating urban planning principles to create sustainable educational ecosystems throughout Dubai.

“Linking urban planning with land distribution and with it the requirements in terms of school components, as well as investment costs in the sector and operational costs and educational staff by providing housing at reasonable prices - this is an aspect we are working on,” She detailed.

This holistic approach recognises that multiple factors, including staff accommodation, operational expenses, and infrastructure requirements, influence education costs.

While addressing concerns about affordability, Aisha Miran also highlighted Dubai's educational achievements and future aspirations on the global stage.

“There were leaps in education in leading globally, but we are still not at the aspirations in other areas. We have years ahead of us to achieve the top ten positions in them,” she acknowledged.

The KHDA is working collaboratively with various entities to enhance Dubai's attractiveness to international students, with an ambitious target of attracting 50 per cent of international students in the region.

The comprehensive approach includes partnerships with multiple stakeholders to create an integrated educational environment that supports both affordability and quality.

We work with some entities in terms of providing housing at reasonable prices and health insurance because it affects competitiveness in attracting international students, especially since our ambition is to attract 50 per cent of them, as well as attracting global educational programs and universities that will lead to adding value to the emirate,” She explained.

The success of these initiatives will depend on coordinated efforts across government entities, reflecting Dubai's integrated approach to addressing complex social and economic challenges.

“There are plans that need solidarity and integration from different entities,” she added.

The new policies are expected to be implemented in phases, with the Executive Council review marking the first step in a comprehensive reform of Dubai's educational landscape that balances excellence with affordability.