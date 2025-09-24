Qatar Expanding Its Role In Supporting Digital Innovation Regionally, Globally

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MWC25 Doha is a strategic bridge connecting the MENA region to the world, embodying GSMA's commitment to empowering communities through technology and fostering partnerships to build a more connected and innovative future.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the press conference to reveal details of the event being hosted in Qatar, CEO of GSMA Ltd., John Hoffman said, here in Qatar, with its rich legacy of innovation, culture, and commerce, MWC 25 Doha will showcase how connectivity is transforming societies, industries, and economies across this dynamic region. MWC Doha joins our Global MWC series alongside editions in Barcelona, Shanghai, Las Vegas, and Kigali.

MWC brings together a diverse group of people from every corner of the globe, all connected by a shared passion for technology.“It reflects our mission at the GSMA which is to unlock the power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. And this vision really comes to life at MWC, where we unite the global ecosystem to drive innovation, collaboration, and progress everywhere.”

Qatar's hosting of this global event is clear evidence of its expanding role in supporting digital innovation regionally and internationally and embodies its ambitious vision for building a knowledge-based economy.

Regarding technology leadership he noted that "Qatar has shown what we can achieve with industry innovation and a readiness to embrace new technologies with support of government policies brought to life by Qatar's National Vision 2030."

MWC25 Doha is built around three core themes reflecting global ICT trends which include AI Nexus: the Agentic AI Summit, AI-Powered Telco Summit, and AI Economy Summit; Intelligent Economies: Featuring the Security Summit, 5G Futures Summit, and Intelligent Data Centers Summit; Connected Industries: Covering the Open Gateway Summit, Fintech & Commerce Summit, Smart Mobility Summit, Satellite & NTN Summit, and IoT Summit.

Regarding countries participating, Hoffman said“So far we have more than 60 countries but over time, we should be over 100 countries as Qatar is a very great city for transportation, connectivity and to find folks that are interested in doing business in the region.”

He added,“We have signed a five year partnership agreement.“We like to establish roots and build them over time and we are looking for a long partnership here in the region.”

He further noted that the 4th edition of the Smart City Expo Doha, organised by Fira de Barcelona, will be a key event alongside MWC25 Doha, focusing on the latest urban transformation innovations and smart solutions for challenges in sustainability, transport, energy, and urban management.

The conference will also host the GSMA Digital Leaders Program, marking its first edition in the MENA region after successful editions in Barcelona and Shanghai.

Additionally, the GSMA Ministerial Programme, a leading platform for digital policy dialogue, will take place in Doha, with almost 30 global delegations confirmed already, including ministers, heads of regulatory authorities, and international organizations.

