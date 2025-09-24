Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Outcomes One Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outcomes One, Inc. (“Outcomes One”), a medical technology company,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of over one hundred thousand of individuals. In the incident, a cybercriminal hacker may have accessed records with personally identifiable information (“PII”) and/or protected health information (“PHI”) including names, demographic information, medical provider names, health insurance information and medication information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Outcomes One related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Outcomes One, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

_____________________________________

1

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter