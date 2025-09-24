HIP Video Promo Presents: Cycamore Releases All New Music Video 'The Heart Of America'

Nashville Studio Legends Unite as Supergroup to Reimagine Hurricane Katrina Benefit Anthem

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Behind every great song ever recorded is a team of inconspicuous virtuosos who spark that palpable musical magic-often lending their talents to hundreds, sometimes thousands, of songs without ever stepping into the spotlight. In Nashville, countless fresh bands hit the scene hoping to make it big in Music City and beyond-but there's something special about Cycamore. Though technically a new band, with only one single released from their debut album, each member is a legend in their own right, now combining their years of expertise and skill behind the scenes to craft music that speaks to the universal zeitgeist. Blending vintage vibes and modern mastery, they draw from the many eras they've genuinely helped shape, creating songs that feel both timeless and steeped in modern-day sentiment.

It's rare to find a band in which one member can boast a list of jaw-dropping accolades spanning decades of contributions, let alone five. Drummer Eddie Bayers, one of Nashville's top studio drummers (Vince Gill, George Strait, Garth Brooks), has won the Academy of Country Music's Drummer of the Year Award a record-breaking 14 times, and he's the only drummer inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Guitarist Jeff King has recorded and toured with icons including Faith Hill, Johnny Cash, and Dave Matthews. Guitarist Pat McGrath has been a Nashville mainstay since the early '90s, with contributions to over 100 releases, best known for his acoustic guitar work with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood. Pianist and producer Dane Byrant has toured and recorded with some of the industry's biggest names, including Clint Black, Olivia Newton-John, and Dolly Parton. Bassist Mike Brignardello, a true“session ace,” has played with a diverse roster of artists such as Amy Grant and Shania Twain, while also serving as a founding member of Giant. Together, their sweeping skill sets and undeniable prowess are poised to create even more of that musical magic they've spent their careers delivering, only this time, entirely on their own terms.

In 2005,“The Heart of America” touched the hearts of a nation grappling with immense tragedy. Originally written to accompany NBC's Habitat for Humanity fundraising campaign-which successfully raised over $100 million to rebuild homes for families affected by Hurricane Katrina-the song became a beacon of hope. Its themes of harmony, perseverance, and patriotism speak to a deeper sense of the American spirit, a heartbeat that endures in both prosperity and hardship. So it's only natural that Cycamore's new take is rooted in American tradition, expanding into a profound soundscape that resonates from coast to coast. Bolstered by wailing guitars, hard-hitting drums, and gentle shakes of the tambourine, the track feels perfectly suited for raising a lighter, candle, or flashlight high in the air, swaying together not as strangers, but as neighbors. As featured vocalist, Adam Cunningham's soulful, impassioned delivery tugs right at the heartstrings, extending a familiar hand to a scarred, weary, and fractured country longing for community in a dark, divisive era-offering as a much-needed reminder that unity is not just possible, but essential. "In a time when we face so many challenges, we want to remind everyone of the threads that connect us all,” said Bryant,“our shared humanity and the love for this country."

Because“The Heart of America” is“the song of you and me,” the music video shines a spotlight on the very people, places, and stories that make the nation great-a diverse tapestry of fighters, dreamers, and doers. There's an unmistakable sense of urgency, as if this anthem were meant to be heard at this exact moment in history, when tensions are rising in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Interwoven studio footage captures these passionate musicians in their element-eyes closed, pouring their hearts into the track-amplifying the song's mighty message: it's up to everyone to make a difference and spark positive change. The American dream is alive and well. Built upon shared values, America has always been strongest when united, and Cycamore believes the time has come to stand together again-not just to shape a brighter future, but to nurture one another and thrive as one.

More Cycamore at HIP Video Promo

More Cycamore on their website

More Cycamore on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.