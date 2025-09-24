OMODA&JAECOO Announces International User Summit 2025 In China Following Debut At IAA Mobility In Germany
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) OMODA&JAECOO, the fastest-growing new automotive brand worldwide, made its official debut in Germany at IAA Mobility 2025, where it showcased an extensive line-up of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).
Highlights included the OMODA 5 BEV and the much-anticipated JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), alongside a complete product matrix covering both BEV and PHEV categories. The spotlight was firmly on the JAECOO J7 SHS, which drew wide acclaim for its advanced Super Hybrid System at one of the world's most influential auto shows. Following its European success, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) will be launched soon in the UAE, strengthening the brand's regional presence. Additionally, the OMODA C7 is expected to make its debut in the UAE by the end of this year, extending the crossover line-up for local consumers. Looking ahead, OMODA&JAECOO will host its International User Summit 2025 this October in China under the theme“CO-CREATE CO-DEFINE.” This global gathering will unite users, media, dealers, and partners, empowering them to become active co-creators of the OMODA&JAECOO ecosystem. The Summit will feature three key programmes:
NEXT SHOW : A technology-driven showcase, including the OMODA 3 intelligent technology, the rugged-performance OMODA 6 concept car, and the SNA architecture, highlighting how innovation enhances real driving experiences.
NEXT DRIVE : Hands-on co-creation sessions such as the OMODA 7 Intelligent Co-Creation Camp, where users and media will test ADAS features like RPA remote parking and APA automatic parking; and the Hybrid Gemini Co-Creation Camp, where participants will test-drive the OMODA 5 & JAECOO J5 HEV to experience smooth EV transitions, driving quietness, and acceleration performance.
NEXT COOL : Lifestyle-driven interactions including the One Store, Two Vibes retail model, youth-focused social zones, and the JAECOO Festival Global Carnival Live Stream, creating emotional connections through music, entertainment, and community.
