DCO And Member States Unite Through WE-Elevate To Advance Female-Led Enterprises In The Digital Economy
Developed by the DCO to support female-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), WE-Elevate is a transformative capacity-building program designed to help entrepreneurs fully participate in the digital economy. Piloted in Rwanda, the program has already delivered tangible results, enabling female-led MSMEs to enhance digital skills, formalize operations, and expand into new markets.
WE-Elevate combines online learning modules, mentoring, and access to global e-commerce platforms to equip entrepreneurs with digital, financial, and entrepreneurial skills. The program is designed to guide businesses from offline to online operations through tailored, step-by-step training – from building basic digital readiness to enabling cross-border e-commerce. By doing so, it helps female-led MSMEs formalize operations, expand their customer base, and generate sustainable employment.
Commenting on the successful expansion, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, said:“WE-Elevate transcends beyond women building businesses; it is about nations building a new social contract for the digital age. This is new multilateralism in action: Member States standing together to ensure that the digital economy does not widen divides, but becomes a bridge for women to cross into opportunity. From Kigali to Kuwait City, from Lagos to Lahore, we have seen how one woman gaining digital access can transform a family, a community, and ultimately, a nation. By expanding WE-Elevate across all our Member States, we are choosing a future where inclusion is not an afterthought but the very foundation of digital prosperity for all.”
WE-Elevate is a key initiative of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) that transforms female-led offline MSMEs to online digital-first brands. Through skills in e-commerce trading, participants unlock access to global e-commerce markets, financial inclusion, and scalable growth. This program also advances DCO's contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).
Applications are now open for eligible MSMEs from all DCO Member States. Entrepreneurs can apply to register their interest at: , and begin their learning journey to transform into digital-first brands that scale globally.
