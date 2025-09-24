Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DCO And Member States Unite Through WE-Elevate To Advance Female-Led Enterprises In The Digital Economy

2025-09-24 02:11:18
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating inclusive and sustainable digital economies, announced the expansion of its WE-Elevate program across all Member States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

Developed by the DCO to support female-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), WE-Elevate is a transformative capacity-building program designed to help entrepreneurs fully participate in the digital economy. Piloted in Rwanda, the program has already delivered tangible results, enabling female-led MSMEs to enhance digital skills, formalize operations, and expand into new markets.

WE-Elevate combines online learning modules, mentoring, and access to global e-commerce platforms to equip entrepreneurs with digital, financial, and entrepreneurial skills. The program is designed to guide businesses from offline to online operations through tailored, step-by-step training – from building basic digital readiness to enabling cross-border e-commerce. By doing so, it helps female-led MSMEs formalize operations, expand their customer base, and generate sustainable employment.

Commenting on the successful expansion, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, said:“WE-Elevate transcends beyond women building businesses; it is about nations building a new social contract for the digital age. This is new multilateralism in action: Member States standing together to ensure that the digital economy does not widen divides, but becomes a bridge for women to cross into opportunity. From Kigali to Kuwait City, from Lagos to Lahore, we have seen how one woman gaining digital access can transform a family, a community, and ultimately, a nation. By expanding WE-Elevate across all our Member States, we are choosing a future where inclusion is not an afterthought but the very foundation of digital prosperity for all.”

WE-Elevate is a key initiative of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) that transforms female-led offline MSMEs to online digital-first brands. Through skills in e-commerce trading, participants unlock access to global e-commerce markets, financial inclusion, and scalable growth. This program also advances DCO's contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

Applications are now open for eligible MSMEs from all DCO Member States. Entrepreneurs can apply to register their interest at: , and begin their learning journey to transform into digital-first brands that scale globally.


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

